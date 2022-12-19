The Stormers’ 34-14 Heineken Champions Cup win over London Irish at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday came at a helse cost.
Lock Salmaan Moerat and backline regulars Ruhan Nel and Leolin Zas all left the field with injury concerns.
And while Nel and Zas’s calf injuries are perhaps not that severe, coach John Dobson describes Moerat’s knee injury as “consequential”.
Dobson says: “It was a good win, but it was a big price to pay - it was expensive.
“From the Stormers days of the last few years, we’ve had flyhalf injuries - remember the days of Dimitri Catrakilis and Kurt Coleman, them it was the scrumhalves and now it feels like it’s the big forwards with Salmaan [Moerat], Ernst [van Rhyn], Adre [Smith] and Gary Porter [all injured].”
The Stormers should know more about the injured players today, with Dan du Plessis, Alapati Leiua and Evan Roos all possibly ready to return against the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship this week.