Lock Salmaan Moerat and backline regulars Ruhan Nel and Leolin Zas all left the field with injury concerns.

The Stormers’ 34-14 Heineken Champions Cup win over London Irish at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday came at a helse cost.

And while Nel and Zas’s calf injuries are perhaps not that severe, coach John Dobson describes Moerat’s knee injury as “consequential”.

Dobson says: “It was a good win, but it was a big price to pay - it was expensive.

“From the Stormers days of the last few years, we’ve had flyhalf injuries - remember the days of Dimitri Catrakilis and Kurt Coleman, them it was the scrumhalves and now it feels like it’s the big forwards with Salmaan [Moerat], Ernst [van Rhyn], Adre [Smith] and Gary Porter [all injured].”