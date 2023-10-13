New Zealand’s All Blacks aren’t scared of going down to the world’s top team Ireland in Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup quarterfinal at Stade de France at 9pm. Instead, centre Rieko Ioane says the fear of losing never even crossed his mind as they prep for an Andy Farrell-coached team looking to equal New Zealand and England’s record of 18 wins in a row against the All Blacks.

Ireland, ranked first in the world, beat New Zealand in five of their last eight meetings and also klapped them in the Land of the Long White Cloud in a series last year. Your team for the quarterfinal! 🖤#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/zqqLSMqPDk — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 12, 2023 But Ioane is having none of it, saying: “We are never scared to lose. If there are any questions in our belief, it is unwavering because we know what we have in this group. “For myself the fear of losing doesn’t ever cross my mind. On the motivation that this group has and the energy we thrive off of each other is motivation enough. We don’t like to take a glass half empty view on things.”

Since losing their tournament opener to France, the All Blacks toppled Namibia (71-3), Uruguay (73-0) and Italy (96-17) to finish second in Pool A. Ready for Saturday 💪#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/8OQ3KkCysR — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 13, 2023 Ireland, meanwhile, finished at the top of the standings in Pool B after beating Romania (82-8), Tonga (59-16), South Africa (13-8) and Scotland (36-14). But while they are high on confidence heading into the clash, the Irish have never gotten past the quarterfinal stage of a World Cup.

And captain and outgoing pivot Sexton, who will retired at the end of the World Cup, says they have worked hard to beat that mental block. Last Hurrah: Ireland's Johnny Sexton.Picture credit: Ashley Western The 38-year-old explains: “We have worked on our mental game for the last four years and put ourselves in different scenarios to prepare for this.” He adds of ending his career with a World Cup trophy in hand: “Trying to win a World Cup, it’s something to go and get. It’s not something that puts pressure on me. It’s something you dream of…