Proteas ace Kagiso Rabada emphasised that as Test players, they do not have the power to influence the SA20/Black Caps clash that will see them miss two Test matches next year. Due to the clash, the main Proteas Test players are set to miss 20 percent of the Test matches that South Africa is scheduled to play in 2024, starting with a two-match Test series in New Zealand.

And of the situation, Rabada tells IOL: “It is unfortunate that there is a clash. But what can we do as players?” ‘We do what we’re told’, says Kagiso Rabada on SA20/Proteas fixtures clashhttps://t.co/SnWGzbo3tg — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) August 20, 2023 Cricket South Africa has already signed the contract with the SA20 which saw them effectively put the SA20 ahead of the national team. The players also put pen on paper and the ink has long dried up. Rabada stresses that there is no use in dwelling on the situation and that all they can do as players is to move on.