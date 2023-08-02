Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her team deserves to progress to the knockouts of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Having never won a single match at World Cups, the odds are stacked against South Africa ahead of Wednesday’s 9am must-win clash against Italy in Wellington.

Ranked 54th in the world, the African champions face the 16th best team and will also be keeping one eye on Group G's other match which kicks off at the same time between log leaders Sweden, who've already qualified for the next stage, and the fourth-placed Argentina.



If the Argies beat Sweden, SA must better their result to be certain of advancing. And Ellis hopes that things fall in their favour.After leading against both Sweden and Argentina, SA lost 2-1 to the former and drew 2-2 against the latter.

And the coach says: "We deserved more during this tournament and we didn't get it and now it's up to us to go that extra mile to make sure we give it all we've got, because we've come here to go to the second round. "We know the quality we have and we know what this team is capable of." She adds of facing Italy: "This is our final, we can't look any further than this.