South Africa host Australia in their Rugby Championship opener in Pretoria on Saturday in Jones’s first match in charge of the team after taking over from Dave Rennie in January.

Australia coach Eddie Jones says they will do whatever they can to become the first Wallabies team to beat the Springboks at Loftus Versfeld.

With seven defeats to their name and not a single win in Pretoria, Jones was asked whether they have spoken about their Loftus drought and says: “Yeah, 100 percent. We’ve spoken about it since April, it’s an opportunity to create history here and we want to be the first team that does it.

“First you have to think you can win. The most important thing is that’s the mindset you’ve got to be in.”

Asked if they will kick a lot to win the match, he says: “Any way you can mate, just get up the other end of the field, whether you run and pass or kick, it doesn’t matter, as long as you get up there.”