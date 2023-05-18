Newcastle and Brighton meet on Thursday at 8.30pm with both spanne dreaming of Champions League football. Hosts Newcastle are in pole position to reach that goal, with coach Eddie Howe’s Magpies third on the log with 66 points from 35 games, while the sixth-placed Seagulls are six points off with a game in hand.

With Manchester United (66 from 35) and Liverpool (65 from 36) ready to take advantage of any slip-up, the game is high stakes and Howe says: “I’m well aware of the importance of every game. Heading north to Newcastle! ❤️‍🔥![CDATA[]]>💪 pic.twitter.com/8z7qW9vE91 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 17, 2023 “We’re running out of games, there’s three games left in the competition for top four. “I think it's going to be a really tough assignment for us but one, at home, that we’re not fearful of and hopefully we’ll take a big step forward.”

Buoyed by their 3-0 pak slae of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Brighton ace Danny Welbeck is revved up for the trip to Tyneside. The top half is shaping up nicely 📊 pic.twitter.com/43np1T2gPA — Premier League (@premierleague) May 15, 2023 He says: “As a group we’ve got a great mentality. “We’re now thinking about a big game at St James’ Park on Thursday. so let’s go.”