The Proteas are not interested in getting involved in a bekgeveg with hosts Australia in the first of three Tests at the Gabba at 2am this Saturday. It was suggested by former Australian captain that the visiting team from South Africa will probably hit David Warner where it hurts, telling him that even Aussie fans “are off him” and reminding him of his suspension for ball-tampering following the “Sandpapergate” incident at Newlands in 2018.

Fun in the Aussie sun 🌞#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/0nOFrrWfDv — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 6, 2022 No thanks, says South Africa’s interim coach Malibongwe Maketa, they’d prefer the ball to do the talking. Asked if they would target the 36-year-old Warner, Maketa says: “[We’ve not] not been dragged into what is happening in their dressing room. Our plan is to get him out, let the ball do the talking... “We are not talking about sledging, but will bring aggression like we usually do.”

Focus: Malibongwe Maketa With Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje leading the attack, Maketa is also confident that his batting lineup can withstand the Aussie bowling attack led by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. Captain Dean Elgar scored 109 against an Australia XI in a warmup match, Kyle Verreynne also got 80 in the first innings, while Rassie van der Dussen (95) and Theunis de Bruyn (88) scored some runs in the second innings. One concern, though, is out-of-form limited-overs captain who didn’t bat in the first innings because of injury, and then scored 28 runs off 92 balls in the second.