Wayne Parnell will be back in action for Western Province when they kick off their CSA T20 Challenge campaign against the Dolphins in Durban on Friday night.
The Proteas allrounder hasn’t featured this season due to a lengthy injury, but was named in a strong squad for the shortest-format competition yesterday.
Province will be led by Kyle Verreynne and after winning the 1Day Cup and then playing in the final of the 4-Day Series where they lost to the Lions last weekend, the captain is honger for more success.
Verreynne says: “I think the guys are really excited and looking forward to it. We had a really successful whiteball campaign at the start of the season. The squad will predominantly be the same.
“The brand of cricket and the style that we've been playing all season has been positive and I think we’re going to look to continue that as much as we can in the T20 competition.”
World Sport Betting Western Province names a strong squad for the CSA T20 Challenge https://t.co/hC7LB0a5cY. #WPcricket #westernprovince #BoysInBlue💙 #WSBWP🧡 #T20Challenge pic.twitter.com/ellriyxqBw— Western Province Men (@WP_Blitz) March 6, 2024
Province’s 18-man squad features a number of Proteas stars such as Verreynne, Parnell, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, George Linde, Nandre Burger, Eddie Moore and David Bedingham.
WP T20 squad: Kyle Verreynne (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Abdallah Bayoumy, Beuran Hendricks (vice captain), Dane Paterson, Daniel Smith, Gavin Kaplan, George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Wayne Parnell, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja, Eddie Moore, Onke Nyaku, David Bedingham and Jono Bird.