The Proteas allrounder hasn’t featured this season due to a lengthy injury, but was named in a strong squad for the shortest-format competition yesterday.

Wayne Parnell will be back in action for Western Province when they kick off their CSA T20 Challenge campaign against the Dolphins in Durban on Friday night.

Province will be led by Kyle Verreynne and after winning the 1Day Cup and then playing in the final of the 4-Day Series where they lost to the Lions last weekend, the captain is honger for more success.

Captain: WP’s Kyle Verreynne. Picture:Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Verreynne says: “I think the guys are really excited and looking forward to it. We had a really successful whiteball campaign at the start of the season. The squad will predominantly be the same.

“The brand of cricket and the style that we've been playing all season has been positive and I think we’re going to look to continue that as much as we can in the T20 competition.”