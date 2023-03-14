Western Province ace Wayne Parnell was called up to the Proteas ODI squad on Monday for their three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Allrounder Parnell and spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi were added to the squad as replacements for injured duo Wiaan Mulder (side strain) and Keshav Maharaj (ruptured Achilles tendon).

Originally only set to join the squad for the third and final ODI in Johannesburg, Parnell, 33, will now be available for the start of the series at Buffalo Park on Thursday. #Proteas ODI SQUAD UPDATE 🚨



All-rounder Wayne Parnell has replaced Wiaan Mulder ahead of the Betway ODI series against the West Indies. Mulder has suffered a grade one side strain.



Tabraiz Shamsi has also been added, replacing the injured Keshav Maharaj.#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/caQwlQ9Ktp — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 13, 2023 A statement released by the Proteas reads: “Wiaan Mulder has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against West Indies due to a left side strain. “The 25-year-old experienced discomfort during the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium and subsequent scans revealed a grade one side strain. “Allrounder Wayne Parnell has been named as Mulder’s replacement.

“Tabraiz Shamsi has also been added to the squad for the injured Keshav Maharaj.” Called up: Tabraiz Shamsi UPDATED ODI SQUADS First two ODIS: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo,Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams and Rassie van der Dussen .