South Africa’s 400m ace Wayde van Niekerk is hoping to shake off the disappointment of sneaking into the final of the event at the World Champs in Budapest by bagging a medal on Thursday. Van Niekerk finished third in his semifinal, with only the top two guaranteed of a place in the final, on Tuesday night and squeezed into the final with a time of 44.65.

Lining up for a shot at gold on Thursday at 9.35pm, Van Niekerk is quoted by the Olympic Games website as saying: “I am disappointed. Let’s see what I will be able to do another day. I have time to recover, regroup and then I will come back to do my best in the final. Hopefully I will able to win a medal.” 🏟️🥇 Wayde Van Niekerk Secures His Spot in the 400m Final with a Remarkable Run! All Eyes on the Prize! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🔥 #FinalQualifier pic.twitter.com/aL1MOv6FGH — Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) August 23, 2023 In 200m action earlier in the night, Team SA have an ace in each of the three semifinals. Starting at 8.20pm, Luxolo Adams, who qualified with a time of 20.15 seconds, will face off against holder and 100m champion Noah Lyles of the USA.