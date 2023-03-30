Wayde van Niekerk is raring to come flying out of the blocks at the South African Championships in the 400m this week. After pulling out of last year’s event on the day of his race, Athletics SA said in a statement on Tuesday that the 2016 Olympic champion and world record-holder will feature in the one-lap event at Potchefstroom’s NWU McArthur Stadium.

Van Niekerk has been training in the US for a paar months, but is back home and besig at his regular SA base in Bloemfontein. All eyes on 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk in Potchefstroom this week, he will have to hold off challenges from the likes of Zakithi Nene & Lythe Pillay if he wants to win the national title.

Catch all the action at the 3day ASA Senior Championships live on SuperSport pic.twitter.com/tTCKjZDKf6 — Athletics_SA (@AthleticsSA_) March 30, 2023 He will begin his SA Champs campaign in the 400m heats this afternoon, with the semifinals on Friday evening and the final on Saturday. His main competition is likely to come from world junior champion Lythe Pillay.

On social media, Van Niekerk posts: “My Goals vs Uncomfortable! Pushing and exposing myself to every limit my body can reach, the goal is to finish strong! “Final few days to Potch 2023. Look forward to kicking off my season. Keep going!” Wayde van Niekerk confirmed for SA champs as Akani Simbine faces thrilling fight for 100m gold https://t.co/7d2HXhReAO — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) March 28, 2023 Meanwhile, the fight for the 100m title is set to be a thrilling affair, with defending champ Akani Simbine looking to hold onto the No.1 spot that he clinched innie Kaap last year.