Cape Town Spurs boss Shaun Bartlett praised his span’s “warrior spirit” as they booked their return to the PSL after six years in the wilderness. Spurs clinched promotion to the top flight with a goalless stalemate at Maritzburg on Wednesday night to finish top of the playoff mini-league with a record of three wins and a draw after four rounds.

Having been pipped to automatic relegation on the final day of the NFD with the same result against AmaTuks and seeing Polokwane City take their place, Bartlett says his manne never gave up. WHAT A SEASON!!! ❤️‍🔥



WE ARE THE URBAN WARRIORS, WE ARE BACK!!! ⬆️



WE MOVE!!! 🔥#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/nq1eHanBwc — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 14, 2023 Fighting back the tears, he tells SuperSport: “We were disappointed on the final day, but feeling is well and truly gone and we can look forward to playing in the Premiership.” The former Bafana Bafana ace hailed veterans Nazier Allie, Michael Morton, Jarrod Moroole and Clayton Daniels for embodying the Urban Warriors’ gees.

He adds: “As a leader, I don’t always have to coach the team on the field. “There are guys like Nazier, Michael, Jarrod, Clayton - these are guys who take ownership of what we want to achieve. And that makes it easier for me. “Clayton was stretching and didn’t want to come off - that’s the warrior spirit in this team.”