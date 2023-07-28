According to reports in Nigeria, Obioma is a wanted man on the continent having scored 16 goals last season.

PSL new boys Cape Town Spurs have been linked to the Nigeria Super League’s golden boot winner Chukwuemeka Obioma.

Having terminated his contract with giants Enyimba over a dispute last week, his status as a free agent has seen interest come in from Tunisian and Egyptian clubs and is a big loss for coach Finidi George and new club chairman Nkankwo Kanu.

Spurs landing the 24-year-old would be a coup and would boost their attacking options which include Ashley Cupido, Therlo Moosa and on-loan duo Boitumelo Radiopane of Orlando Pirates and Luvuyo Phewa from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Coach Shaun Bartlett is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of next weekend’s league kickoff.