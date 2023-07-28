PSL new boys Cape Town Spurs have been linked to the Nigeria Super League’s golden boot winner Chukwuemeka Obioma.
According to reports in Nigeria, Obioma is a wanted man on the continent having scored 16 goals last season.
Having terminated his contract with giants Enyimba over a dispute last week, his status as a free agent has seen interest come in from Tunisian and Egyptian clubs and is a big loss for coach Finidi George and new club chairman Nkankwo Kanu.
Spurs landing the 24-year-old would be a coup and would boost their attacking options which include Ashley Cupido, Therlo Moosa and on-loan duo Boitumelo Radiopane of Orlando Pirates and Luvuyo Phewa from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Coach Shaun Bartlett is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of next weekend’s league kickoff.
Speaking earlier this week, Bartlett tells the club’s website: “Pre-season has given me an opportunity to look at trialists to add to the squad because we need to freshen up in certain areas and make it competitive for players in every position.
“We’ve also looked at a couple of loans from other clubs, we made a couple of signings in the last few weeks, which I feel will add more value to the team.”