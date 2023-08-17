Rightback Nicholus Lukhubeni joined the Urban Warriors on a season-long loan to become the third player from the champion team to sign on the dotted line for coach Shaun Bartlett’s manne.

Cape Town Spurs will have a gevaarlike Brazilian flavour to their squad this term after signing their third player from champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 27-year-old joins forward Luvuyo Phewa and leftback Siyanda Msani to bring the tally to three loan stars from Chloorkop, as Spurs prepare to hunt down a first win in the top flight against Polokwane City this weekend.

Lukhubeni will spend the fourth successive season out on loan from Chloorkop, having played for Moroka Swallows last term and could make his debut in a battle of the newly-promoted sides.

For Bartlett and his span, the Polokwane clash could be the perfect catalyst to kickstart their season, with the coach telling local website FarPost: “Two games into the season, and nobody said it was going to be easy to play at this level.