The Stormers officially unveiled fullback Warrick Gelant as one of their own once more on Friday, revealing that the 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the franchise.
In one of the worst-kept secrets this season, Gelant re-joins the Stormers from Racing 92 after leaving for the French club last year.
Coach John Dobson says of bringing back the 28-year-old “Bogeyman”: “He is a highly professional player who will add value on and off the field as we look to build on what we have achieved over the last two seasons.
✍️ Fullback @WarrickGelant is back in the DHL Stormers fold.— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) August 4, 2023
💬 'It is great to be back and the hard work in pre-season has already begun. I couldn't be happier to be back on board'
Read it all 👉 https://t.co/lhcMhRAig2#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/Vfw95Usfhe
“We obviously jumped at the opportunity to have him back in our squad and we are all looking forward to seeing him light up the pitch in a Stormers jersey once again.”
Gelant adds: “It is great to be back and the hard work in pre-season has already begun. I followed the team closely last season and I’m really excited to be a part of it once again.
“This team can achieve even greater things with the players and coaches we have here, along with the unbelievable support we enjoy and I couldn't be happier to be back on board.”