In one of the worst-kept secrets this season, Gelant re-joins the Stormers from Racing 92 after leaving for the French club last year.

The Stormers officially unveiled fullback Warrick Gelant as one of their own once more on Friday, revealing that the 28-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the franchise.

Coach John Dobson says of bringing back the 28-year-old “Bogeyman”: “He is a highly professional player who will add value on and off the field as we look to build on what we have achieved over the last two seasons.

✍️ Fullback @WarrickGelant is back in the DHL Stormers fold.



💬 'It is great to be back and the hard work in pre-season has already begun. I couldn't be happier to be back on board'



Read it all 👉 https://t.co/lhcMhRAig2#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/Vfw95Usfhe — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) August 4, 2023

“We obviously jumped at the opportunity to have him back in our squad and we are all looking forward to seeing him light up the pitch in a Stormers jersey once again.”

Gelant adds: “It is great to be back and the hard work in pre-season has already begun. I followed the team closely last season and I’m really excited to be a part of it once again.