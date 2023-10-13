South Africa made their stem dik again at the Cricket World Cup in India on Thursday, this time humiliating Australia by 134 runs in Lucknow. The win took the Proteas to the top of the tournament standings after two matches, having klapped Sri Lanka in their opener by 102 runs.

Sent in to bat first, South Africa’s batsmen again came to the party by posting 311/7 in their 50 overs, before their bowlers embarrassed Australia’s batting lineup by bowling them out for just 177 runs in the 41st over. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 PROTEAS WIN 2️⃣ ON THE TROT



An incredible showing with both bat & ball to dominate the Aussies with a second victory in the #CWC23



Congratulations to the team 🙌 #AusvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/qExHILNttQ — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 12, 2023 The day belonged to Quinton de Kock, though. After scoring his first World Cup century against Sri Lanka, the Proteas opener followed it up with yet another ton as he klapped 109 runs off 106 balls to top-score for his country.

Who else?🤷‍♂️



Quinny takes home the Man Of The Match award 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



Well deserved 👏![CDATA[]]>💪#CWC23 #AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/UriMVgjSAh — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 12, 2023 His innings eventually came to an end in the 35th over when he tried a reverse shot off the bowling of spinner Glenn Maxwell (2/34) and couldn’t make proper contact only to watch the ball slowly knocking over his bails. But he did enough to give SA a solid base, as Aiden Markram added 54 off 44 balls, Temba Bavuma (35 off 55) and Heinrich Klaasen (29 off 27). Hundred: Quinton de Kock.Picture credit:Adnan Abidi Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada (3/33) and the rest of the SA bowlers then picked up where their batters left off and had Australia platgeslaan at 56/4 in the 12th over already.