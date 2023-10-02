A Temba Bavuma-less South Africa team was scheduled to face Afghanistan on Friday, but the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Proteas coach Rob Walter wants New Zealand to “bring it” when the two teams clash in their final Cricket World Cup warm-up match in Kerala on Monday.

Bavuma will return to India on Monday after leaving the SA camp last week for personal reasons. But the skipper will not be back in time for Monday’s 10.30am clash.

With Sri Lanka lying in wait in their tournament opener on Saturday, coach Rob Walter says of what they want out of the clash against the Kiwis: “It’s really important to put these warm-up games into context. Most importantly we have to keep playing well and playing well with our brand of cricket.

“New Zealand teams are always competitive, so we know that it’s going to be a competitive game and it’s always great to have strong competition leading into the tournament.