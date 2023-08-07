Jones’ Wallabies were handed a 23-20 loss by New Zealand on Saturday, but the coach believes he saw enough in the peformance to remain certain the Wallabies can succeed at the World Cup, which kicks off in France next month.

Eddie Jones remains confident Australia will win the Rugby World Cup despite losing his fourth consecutive match since replacing Dave Rennie at the Wallabies’ helm in January.

When asked if Australia, who had led 14-0 at one stage, could win the World Cup, the coach says: “100 percent. As a matter of fact, I think we will. If I could bet on it, I would, but I think you get in trouble if you bet.”

In other World Cup warm-up matches over the weekend, Scotland stunned France 25-21 at Murrayfield despite being down to 14 men for the last 30 minutes with prop Zander Fagerson red-carded. France led 21-3 at the break.

Wales, meanwhile, returned to winning ways by beating England 20-9.