Wales romped into the quarterfinals of the World Cup with a record 40-6 victory over Australia on Sunday that left the twice-world champion Wallabies heading for a pool stage exit for the first time.
Scrumhalf Gareth Davies, centre Nick Tompkins and flanker Jac Morgan scored tries with replacement flyhalf Gareth Anscombe banging over six penalties, a conversion and a drop goal to give the Welsh a third win in three Pool C matches.
The Wallabies, who managed only two early Ben Donaldson penalties, still have a mathematical chance of getting into the knockout rounds but would need Fiji to lose at least one of their last two pool matches against Georgia and Portugal.
It was Australia’s heaviest defeat in a World Cup match and took their record since Jones took over for the second time in January to one win and seven losses.
The coach says of their run: “First of all, I want to apologise to the people of Australia.
“Our performance wasn’t up to the standard required. I take full responsibility. I haven’t done a good enough job.”
In the pool’s other match at the weekend, Georgia and Portugal played to a 18-18 draw.