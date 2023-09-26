Wales romped into the quarterfinals of the World Cup with a record 40-6 victory over Australia on Sunday that left the twice-world champion Wallabies heading for a pool stage exit for the first time. Scrumhalf Gareth Davies, centre Nick Tompkins and flanker Jac Morgan scored tries with replacement flyhalf Gareth Anscombe banging over six penalties, a conversion and a drop goal to give the Welsh a third win in three Pool C matches.

The Wallabies, who managed only two early Ben Donaldson penalties, still have a mathematical chance of getting into the knockout rounds but would need Fiji to lose at least one of their last two pool matches against Georgia and Portugal. Gutted.#Wallabies #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/gRRGNdtI1y — Wallabies (@wallabies) September 24, 2023 It was Australia’s heaviest defeat in a World Cup match and took their record since Jones took over for the second time in January to one win and seven losses. The coach says of their run: “First of all, I want to apologise to the people of Australia.