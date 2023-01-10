London - Wales manager Rob Page wants Gareth Bale to stay involved in the international set-up after the star forward announced he was hanging up his boots. Bale, a five-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid, ended a glittering career on Monday after winning 111 caps and scoring 41 goals for his country -- both national records for the men's team.

The 33-year-old's decision to quit came after Wales' disappointing performance at the World Cup in Qatar, when Page's team failed to get out of their group and Bale struggled due to a lack of match fitness. Page revealed Bale contacted him on Sunday to inform him of his decision to retire, and said he was in full agreement with his captain. Wales men's teams leading scorer and appearance-maker Gareth Bale announced his immediate retirement from football on Monday 📲



Yet national coach Rob Page is hopeful he will "remain involved in some capacity" with the set-up going forward 🤞



"I told him I think it's the right time to bow out," he told the BBC. "You've just scored in a World Cup and got everything on your CV, what you've done for this country is unbelievable."