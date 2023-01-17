New Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter will not be in charge when they host England in a three-match ODI series at the end of the month. Walter was unveiled as the new “white-ball” coach of the national team on Monday, with former Cape Cobras coach Shukri Conrad getting the “red-ball” Test-match coaching gig after Mark Boucher stepped down from both roles last year.

But while Walter was unveiled, he will only officially start his term on February 1, meaning South Africa will have an interim coach (who will be revealed later this week) for the three matches in Bloemfontein and Kimberley. Shukri Conrad (red-ball) and Rob Walter (white-ball) have been revealed as the new #Proteas head coaches 👏



We wish them all the best in their new roles 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/E2PVE6ER4s — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 16, 2023 South Africa’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe reveals that Walter will have a say in team selection, but that the former Titans mentor and Proteas strength and conditioning coach is still in New Zealand where he has coached since 2013. The final match of the series at the Diamond Oval is supposed to be his first day in-office.