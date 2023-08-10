Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says while he understand club fans’ concerns about the lack of transfer activity to date, they shouldn’t be worried too much ahead of the new season. Coach Jurgen Klopp’s Reds kick off their campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Sunday minus Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keita and Roberto who have all left the club during the off-season.

And with only midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai joining the Anfield club, fans are concerned. Our @premierleague campaign begins at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 👊![CDATA[]]>🔴#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/Velx10vPvs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2023 Maar moenie worry nie, says Van Dijk who explains: “I can definitely understand it in some ways but I’m not a very negative person. “But obviously, when a lot of players are leaving, when your captain is leaving, your vice-captain is leaving, and at the moment, there are only two incomings…

“I can understand some people having doubts.” But he adds: “Let’s see if more players are coming in and then we have to be ready again for a long season. It will be very tough if we look at the teams around us, but we want to be up there again, we want to be challenging again. The Reds were hard at work on Wednesday in the build-up to the start of the Premier League season 📸



Check out today's gallery ⤵️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 9, 2023 “We have to be confident, we should be confident, and we should still be learning each and every day.