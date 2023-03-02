Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje took 5/36 to bowl out West Indies for 212 on Day Two of the first Test at Centurion Park on Wednesday. The feat - his fourth Test fiver - gave South Africa a first innings lead of 130 runs after the hosts scored 342 in their first innings.

Starting the day on 314/8, South Africa lost Gerald Coetzee (17) and Nortje (14) in the first session of the day - both to Alzarri Joseph (5/81). DAY 2⃣ | INNINGS CHANGE 🔄



A fourth career 5-wicket haul from Anrich Nortje led the bowling attack to fight back after Tea to dismiss the West Indies for 212 and take a 130-run lead into the second innings#SAvWI #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/IZCS8yz4y2 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) March 1, 2023 In reply, the Windies then lost captain Kraigg Brathwaite (11) early on, expertly bowled by Kagiso Rabada (2/44). Fellow opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul was back in the hut with the grand total on 58 - becoming debutant Gerald Coetzee’s first Test wicket when his attempted drive was caught by Senuran Muthusamy.

Raymon Reifer (62) then threatened to take the game away from the hosts and after losing Jermaine Blackwood (37) to Nortje, looked solid in cahoots with Roston Chase for the Windies’ fourth wicket. But when Reifer was caught behind off Marco Jansen (1/64) with the total on 169, it sparked a Windies collapse. The visitors then went from 169/3 to 212 all out, as South Africa took their last seven wickets for just 43 runs - Nortje being responsible for four of those scalps.