One of the final four teams of the last World Cup in Russia’s journey is more than likely to come to an end in Qatar today, when Belgium and Croatia lock horns. Finalists in Russia 2018, Croatia, are a shoo-in to make the last 16 - currently topping Group F ahead of their final group showdown at 5pm at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Croatia bounce back and go top of Group F ahead of their final group stage clash against Belgium. Knowing a draw will be enough to see them through, captain Luka Modric and his team will know that Kevin de Bruyne and his manskappe, who lost to eventual champs France in the semis in Russia, will be desperate for the win. Currently third on the log - one point behind Croatia in first and Morocco in second - the only way a draw in this match will be enough for Belgium to advance is if winless Canada klap Morocco by four goals in the group's other game at the same time. The mission therefore is clear for Belgium; wen of spat.

Belief: Belgium’s Eden Hazard Having to fight off-field demons this week, as fans rioted after their defeat to Morocco, as well as rumours of infighting circling the camp, Belgium captain Eden Hazard is convinced they can pull it off. He says: “I still tell myself that we can go far in this tournament. “Everyone wants to win this last match and the good mood will return with a win.”

Croatia ace Ivan Perisic, meanwhile, believes the battle will be won in the midfield. Having played alongside De Bruyne in the past at Wolfsburg, Perisic says his captain Modric must make his stem dik in the centre of the park. Perisic explains: “For me, Kevin, with Luka Modric, maybe [they are] the two best midfielders in this moment.