Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber says they left a few points out on the field after giving New Zealand a record 35-7 pak slae at Twickenham on Saturday. The Springboks completely dominated their archrivals to set a new mark, eclipsing the 47-16 and 28-7 winning margins of the Wallabies over the All Blacks in 2019 and 1999 respectively.

Nienaber, though, refuses to gloat over the result, instead preferring to look at what his team could improve heading into the Rugby World Cup in France next month. A record victory at Twickenham 💚![CDATA[]]>💛#StrongerTogether #RSAvNZL #Springboks pic.twitter.com/UQuuu9RTqu — Springboks (@Springboks) August 25, 2023 With Scotland lying in wait on September 10 in their first match at the global showpiece, Nienaber, whose team dominated in the first half to take a 14-0 lead at the break, says: “This was a proper test, and it was exactly what we wanted before the World Cup... Unsatisfied: Jacques Nienaber “[But] we had several opportunities to score tries which we didn’t convert, so we’ll zoom in on that in Corsica and hopefully we can improve on that before our opening match.”

For New Zealand the defeat is a bitter pill to swallow as they gear up to face hosts France in their first match on September 8. All Blacks hooker Dane Coles says of the defeat to the Springboks: “We got a punch but we just have to get up and go again and it starts tomorrow when we wake up and things will start falling into place, but the important thing is that you don't shy away from it. Hartseer: Dane Coles, right.Picture credit: Matthew Childs “You feel like something really bad has happened, which it has but the first thing is to digest it all and take the lessons and create a bit of ownership over the next two weeks.