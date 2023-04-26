Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker wysed the Western Province players to push for spots in the injury-hit United Rugby Championship span. URC holders the Stormers are sweating over Seabelo Senatla (concussion), Suleiman Hartzenberg, Ruben van Heerden and Ernst van Rhyn (all knee) for next Saturday’s quarterfinal against the Bulls innie Kaap.

But with a Currie Cup showdown this weekend against the old enemy at Cape Town Stadium, WP’s laaities can put their hands up with a geharde performance against Jake White’s manne. There are important matches across the board this weekend as teams look to strengthen their top four challenge 🔥#CurrieCup #WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/RTEjjW3ORr — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) April 25, 2023 Locks Gary Porter and Connor Evans have already been a part of the Stormers squad this season and can fill in for Van Heerden and Van Rhyn. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who scored a try, three conversions and a penalty for a 14-point match haul against the Pumas last Friday, is a URC winner with the talent to slot in anywhere in the backline.

Laker says: “It remains a good challenge for all of the players as we equip them with the tools that if there’s an injury in the URC team, any one of them in the Currie Cup team can slot in with ease. They’re all already in the system. “It’s very important for us at this stage of the season to have two teams of players training together as close as possible, so that if there’s injuries they can step into their shoes and perform on any given day.” The race to the semi-finals is still wide open as the #CurrieCup passed the halfway mark this weekend 👀#WhereLegendsRise pic.twitter.com/3KbEyHjRv1 — The Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) April 24, 2023 Following last weekend’s results, the Bulls have climbed to fifth on the log and are one point above sixth-placed WP, and Laker expects an improved performance from the Streeptruie this week.