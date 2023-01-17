After a nightmare start to the season, gees is hoog at United after they stunned derby rivals Manchester City on Saturday to move one point off the holders.

With a trip to leaders Arsenal up next on Sunday, the red-hot Devils can cut the gap to the top to six points at the halfway mark of the campaign.

Man City were the only team in the top four to lose this weekend 👀 pic.twitter.com/REZHqtaoof — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 16, 2023

Asked if United have a chance to claim a first league title in 10 years, France defender Varane says: “Everything is possible. We’ll just take it game by game. It’s a long way to go and it’s very difficult.”

New boss Erik ten Hag has the Reds looking like the real deal again.