Western Province went down 32-12 to the Lions at Athlone Stadium on Friday in what sets up an interesting top-four battle in the last two rounds of round-robin matches. It was a former Province ace Edwill van der Merwe who sinked his ex-teammates with two tries - the first of which came in the first minute of the match already.

Province hit back in the 20th minute when scrumhalf Godlen Masimla’s long pass found Mnombo Zwelendaba on the right wing (7-5). Following a penalty conversion, Van der Merwe sliced through the WP defence on the halfway line in the 37th minute to score his second try (17-5). A tough second half at Athlone Stadium. Congrats to Fidelity ADT Lions on the win. #WPvLIO #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/x09V8JsSiF — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) May 26, 2023 Province then got a penalty try on the stroke of half time to make it 17-12.

That’s how it stayed with 15 minutes left, before Lions flanker Ruan Venter scored a double to make it 32-12. With two games to play, Province are still in fourth, level on points with the Lions and Bulls in fifth and sixth respectively. In other action, the Bulls beat the Pumas 24-17, the Cheetahs and Griquas drew 29-29 and the Sharks beat the Griffons 35-9.