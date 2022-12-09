It will be personal when Netherlands and Argentina cross swords in their World Cup quarterfinal at 9pm tonight. Can Lionel Messi lead Argentina team into the #FIFAWorldCup semi-finals or will it be van Gaal's charges going though? 🤔 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 9, 2022 The clash at the Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the sixth time these nations meet - with two wins each and a draw, including the 1978 World Cup final which Argentina won on home soil.

While a famous Dennis Bergkamp goal decided their 1998 quarterfinal meeting, their most recent was a 2014 semifinal which Argentina won on penalties. Oranje boss Louis van Gaal wouldn’t have forgotten that defeat. Wraak: Louis van Gaal But if he wants revenge for that, Angel di Maria also has an appeltjie to skil with the Dutch boss from their time together at Manchester United. After just one season (2014/15) at Old Trafford, Di Maria says of Van Gaal: “Van Gaal was the worst coach of my career.