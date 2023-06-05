Cape Town Spurs beat PSL rivals Maritzburg United 1-0 on Saturday to take control of the promotion playoffs.
Michael Morton scored the only goal of the match at Athlone Stadium to move three points clear of the Team of Choice in the standings after two rounds, with Spurs set to host winless Casric Stars in their penultimate game of the mini-league on Wednesday.
Spurs used the stormy Cape conditions to their advantage at the Cape Flats venue in a physically testing encounter.
ANOTHER MASSIVE W IN THE BAG!!!— Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 3, 2023
WE MOVE!#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/6nZ59txdXP
And coach Shaun Bartlett’s manne took the lead in the 16th minute when they won the ball inside the visitors’ half, sent the ball out wide and sent a cross from deep into the area.
Maritzburg goalkeeper Renaldo Laner failed to connect with his punch and unmarked Morton was on the back post to land the killer blow to his former club.
Spurs had chances in the second half to stretch their lead, but Leaner twice got the better of Luvuyo Phewa in one-on-one duels before Ashely Cupido was also denied by the upright late on.
The Urban Warriors can now go six points clear of coach Fadlu Davids’ top-flight side if they beat Stars in Athlone.
And Kaapse boss Bartlett is desperate to make the next step before Maritzburg play Stars at the weekend and their trip to KZN in the final game next week.
He posted on Twitter: “1 more home game on Wednesday, need another win again.”