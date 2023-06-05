Michael Morton scored the only goal of the match at Athlone Stadium to move three points clear of the Team of Choice in the standings after two rounds, with Spurs set to host winless Casric Stars in their penultimate game of the mini-league on Wednesday.

Cape Town Spurs beat PSL rivals Maritzburg United 1-0 on Saturday to take control of the promotion playoffs.

Spurs used the stormy Cape conditions to their advantage at the Cape Flats venue in a physically testing encounter.

And coach Shaun Bartlett’s manne took the lead in the 16th minute when they won the ball inside the visitors’ half, sent the ball out wide and sent a cross from deep into the area.

Maritzburg goalkeeper Renaldo Laner failed to connect with his punch and unmarked Morton was on the back post to land the killer blow to his former club.