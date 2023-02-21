Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists his manne are not thinking about their Premier League title chances ahead of a massive week for the Red Devils. The third-placed Red Devils moved to within five points of the top of the table with a 3-0 win over Leicester on Sunday.

But with Barcelona coming to Old Trafford on Thursday to decide their 2-2 Europa League last-16 playoff and a Sunday League Cup final at Wembley against Newcastle, is Ten Hag se kop nou eers by knockout games. Massive week across the club! 🙌



Let's go, Reds! 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 20, 2023 Asked about his side’s league title chances in a race with leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand, and holders Manchester City, Ten Hag says: “It is February, it is not about the title race. “We are playing a big game on Thursday and we are focusing on that. That is the only thing that matters.”

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford warns he is in no mood to slow down after he hit his best season goal tally of his career, with his brace on Sunday taking him to 24 goals in all competition. Rashford is aan’ie brand, scoring 16 in 17 matches since the World Cup ended two months ago. Having equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally for United last season already, he says: “We’re fighting for a lot of different things and we have another big week.