The Proteas women’s team is still unbeaten at the World Cup in New Zealand, beating the hosts by two wickets in a thrilling encounter on Thursday.

After restricting the Kiwis to 228 all out, thanks to some good bowling by Shabnim Ismail (3/27) and Ayabonga Khaka (3/31), Laura Wolfaardt scored 67 and captain Sune Luus 51 to put South Africa in a position to win the match.

But they lost wickets at regular intervals and allrounder Marizanne Kapp had to ultimately get them over the line with a superb unbeaten 34 runs off 35 balls.

Kapp, who also starred in the team’s win narrow three-wicket win over England earlier in the week, says: “These [close] games have to stop now! I was nervous, I’m not gonna lie.”

She adds: “It was again a team effort, not our best because our perfect game is around the corner.

“We bowled a bit better against England, to be honest. Our batters have been struggling and we want to come out stronger. Luckily we won again. “We didn’t bowl too well today, to be honest, and we just need a few more people to pick up the strands and we'll be good.”

The Proteas are level on eight points with table-toppers Australia after four matches. The two unbeaten teams in the competition go head-to-head next Tuesday in Wellington.

