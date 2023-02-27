The Sharks went down 31-17 to Ulster in their United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park on Saturday.
With both teams missing a vrag international players – the Sharks’ Springboks currently being in camp in Cape Town and Ulster’s Wales internationals on Six Nations duty – it was the hosts who sprinted out of the blocks when scrumhalf Grant Williams scored a superb solo effort in the second minute of the clash.
After that it was wipplank ryery, with Tom Steward scoring first for Ulster before Sharks wing Thaakir Abrahams gathered a chip kick to make it 12-10.
Steward added his second two minutes later for a 17-12 scoreline at the break and when Williams took too long to clear the ball off the base of a ruck in-goal, Ulster centre Stewart Moore pounced to make 24-12 soon after half time.
Ntuthuko Mchunu and Boeta Chamberlain tries sandwiched a Harry Sheridan touchdown as the match ended 31-17 in favour of Duane Vermeulen and his Ulster pals.
Tries: Grant Williams, Thaakir Abrahams, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Boeta Chamberlain; Conversions: Curwin Bosch (2).
Ulster - Tries: Tom Steward (2), Stewart Moore and Harry Sheridan; Conversions: John Cooney (4). Penalty: Cooney.