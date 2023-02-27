With both teams missing a vrag international players – the Sharks’ Springboks currently being in camp in Cape Town and Ulster’s Wales internationals on Six Nations duty – it was the hosts who sprinted out of the blocks when scrumhalf Grant Williams scored a superb solo effort in the second minute of the clash.

The Sharks went down 31-17 to Ulster in their United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park on Saturday.

After that it was wipplank ryery, with Tom Steward scoring first for Ulster before Sharks wing Thaakir Abrahams gathered a chip kick to make it 12-10.

Steward added his second two minutes later for a 17-12 scoreline at the break and when Williams took too long to clear the ball off the base of a ruck in-goal, Ulster centre Stewart Moore pounced to make 24-12 soon after half time.

The Ulster men secure a brilliant bonus point victory away to the Sharks in Durban. What an effort! 👊 pic.twitter.com/tynBXSdiNO — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) February 25, 2023

Ntuthuko Mchunu and Boeta Chamberlain tries sandwiched a Harry Sheridan touchdown as the match ended 31-17 in favour of Duane Vermeulen and his Ulster pals.