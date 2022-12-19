The Proteas were humiliated by six wickets inside two days in their first Test against Australia at the Gabba over the weekend. Playing on a pitch made for fast bowlers, it was the hosts’ pace attack that outperformed that of the visitors, as captain Dean Elgar and the rest of the batters simply had no answer to Australia’s pace.

Elgar’s opposite number Pat Cummins was the destroyer-in-chief for the hosts yesterday, taking 5/42 as South Africa were bowled out for just 99 runs. 🚨 RESULT | AUSTRALIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS



A spirited effort with the ball in the second innings - led by Kagiso Rabada's 4/13), however, there were just not enough runs on the board as the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the series#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/8wcqf6qEtD — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 18, 2022 South Africa didn’t do much better in their first innings either, bowled out for just 152, before Australia replied with 218 all out. Needing just 34 runs to win in their fourth innings, Australia ended the match on 35/4 to seal a six-wicket win.

While the result makes for sorry reading, there were some encouraging signs for the Proteas. One of them was that Temba Bavuma showed some sort of return to form in the Test. With the Aussies steaming in in the first innings, Bavuma (38) and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne (64) fought a lone battle for SA, as Mitchell Starc (3/41) and Nathan Lyon (3/14) did the most damage.

Bavuma continued his push for better form in the second innings, scoring 29 of South Africa’s 99 runs, with Khaya Zondo (36*) proving to be the other shining light, as Cummins ripped them apart. On the bowling front, SA had some good moments as well - especially with the new ball. Kagiso Rabada (4/76) and Marco Jansen (3/32) and company had the Aussies on the back foot on 27/3 in the first innings. But then Man of the Match Travis Head turned the game on its head with a knock of 92.