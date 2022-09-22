It’s been a while since Francois Steyn started at flyhalf for the Springboks, 14 years to be precise. With the news that Steyn will be deployed in the No 10 jersey for the Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Durban on Saturday, it meant that the two-time Rugby World Cup winner will have come full circle as a utility back.

In June 2008 a long-haired burly 21-year-old Steyn took up his position at flyhalf in a Test match against Italy in Cape Town. Back then, South Africa had won the Rugby World Cup the previous year and were due to host the Football World Cup in two years. Former South African Presidenr Nelson Mandela was still alive. Smartphones were also a new thing, the iPhone 2 had just been released, and Lady Gaga had not yet made it big.

Flash forward to 2022, and Twitter users have also noticed it’s been some time since the 35-year-old Steyn started at 10. Let's put it this way. Last time Frans Steyn was flyhalf...



Thabo Mbeki was prezza — aRambunctious_Sod (@MarkofiA) September 20, 2022 Another pointed out that Canan Moodie who will start on the wing for the Springboks on Saturday, was still in primary school. Let's put it this way. Last time Frans Steyn started at flyhalf...

Canan Moodie hadn't started primary school. — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) September 20, 2022



Meanwhile, current Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi was also still in school.

Last time Frans Steyn started at flyhalf for the boks...



Though the maths didn't quite work out, one user even joked that Springbok veteran Morne Steyn (38) had not yet made his international bow. The last time Frans Steyn started at flyhalf for the boks...

Morne Steyn hadn't made his debut... — Shane Bridger the PT (@BridgerPt) September 20, 2022



It was also when SA's energy crisis, known as loadshedding had just begun. Though loadshedding actually started in 2007, it was still pretty new. Let's put it this way. Last time Frans Steyn started at flyhalf,

load shedding started in SA — Peat (@IrePeate) September 20, 2022



Let's just hope for South Africa's sake, that Steyn's return will lead to a bonus-point win that could earn the Rugby Championship title for the Springboks.