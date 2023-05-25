Folau, 34, had his Wallabies contract terminated in 2019 after he posted a meme on social media that said hell awaits “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators”.

World XV coach Steve Hansen has welcomed the decision to raise the rainbow flag above Twickenham for their game against the Barbarians on Sunday after he named Israel Folau in his squad.

He added a message reading: “Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him.”

British media reports that England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) will respond to Folau’s selection with a show of support for the LGBTQ community by flying the rainbow flag.

And World XV coach Hansen says: “It’s a consequence of Folau’s selection and I think it’s a good thing. It’s an opportunity to show support to that flag. I don’t have a problem with it.”