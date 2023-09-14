Proteas middle order batsman Aiden Markram says they are relieved after bagging a first win in six matches against the visiting Australia at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday night. Markram put in a Man of the Match performance with his unbeaten 102 off 74 balls that helped South Africa to 338/6 in their 50 overs, before Gerald Coetzee (4/50) and SA’s bowlers bowled out their visitors for just 227 inside 35 overs to win the match by 111 runs.

The victory was SA’s first of the series, having lost the T20s 3-0 and trailing 2-0 in the ODI series heading into what was a must-win match. PROTEAS STILL IN THE SERIES 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



JB Marks Oval is buzzing after a massive victory for the Proteas 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦inspired by Aiden Markram's and Gerald Coetzee's 4 wickets 😅#SAvAus #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/MHFLeqDgx1 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 12, 2023 Of finally getting a result, Markram says: “[There is] a lot of relief involved. “We pride ourselves on being a really competitive cricketing nation and when you don’t play up to those standards, it affects the human as well as the cricketer.

“It’s not nice to let your people down and people of the country down. When you get a good result, it means a lot to us and it’s nice to know that - even though what’s happened so far in the tour - that we’ve got the character to turn it around in a must-win game. “There are a lot of positives we can take forward and a bit of relief as well.” Of what clicked for them on the day, as they look to level the series at Centurion Park tomorrow before Sunday’s finale, Markram adds: “We played better cricket as a team on a tricky wicket...