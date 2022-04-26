Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel suffered another defensive blow after he confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will leave the club at the end of the season.

The German quits Stamford Bridge when his contract ends, with reports claiming that Andreas Christensen is also on his way out with sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich scuppering talks.

Tuchel explained the 29-year-old centreback’s exit on Sunday to reporters, saying: “The situation is that he wants to leave the club.

Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antonio Rüdiger. Contract not signed yet - but Real Madrid are now closing on Rüdiger deal on a free: here we go soon! ⚪️🤝 #RealMadrid



It’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. pic.twitter.com/Jn0uvP0UQa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2022

“Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but our hands are tied. We don’t take it personally. It is his decision.”

Germany defender Rudiger is reportedly on his way to Real Madrid, after links with Manchester United and Barcelona.

Italian journalist and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims he has agreed to a four-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

