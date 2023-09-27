The Springboks will throw caution to the wind when they tackle Tonga in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash on Sunday. Following their 13-8 defeat to table-topping Ireland at the weekend, coach Jacques Nienaber’s men are in second place on the log with 10 points heading into their final pool match.

Ireland have 14 points and must still play Scotland in their final round next week, while the Scots, on five points, still have two matches to play. Kwagga Smith: "We have Tonga next, and it’s going to be a physical battle" - more here: https://t.co/C01SQIS3cD 😤#Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/EMu7sVFU5H — Springboks (@Springboks) September 26, 2023 It means anything can still happen in the pool, with a bonus point victory for the South Africans over Tonga pushing them to 15 points and out of reach of the Scots. Even if they end level on 15 points with SA, it’s the defending champions that will advance because they beat them in their pool clash. Bok flanker Kwagga Smith, though, knows how important it is for them to beat Tonga with a bonus point and says: “We know we need to get those five points, so we will go into that game with the mindset of getting a bonus point. For us also, they’re a physical team so to play against them will be great for us to know that our physicality is also at the highest level.”

Smith, 30, knows Bok fans are hurt after the defeat to France, but says they will do everything they can to make things right. Chase: Boss Jacques Nienaber.Picture credit: Dave Winter He explains: “All supporters of the Springboks might feel disappointed, but we are also disappointed in losing that game. “We had a lot of opportunities and we didn’t use those opportunities, which cost us the game. We take the learnings from that and we make sure that it doesn’t happen again because from here on there’s no opportunity to slip up.”