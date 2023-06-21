Tristan Stubbs on Tuesday scored the first century for South Africa ‘A’ on their tour of Sri Lanka, with a well-composed 117.
Batting second in the second four-day match –South Africa lost the first by 160 runs – South Africa’s batsmen finally came good, with Stubbs well supported by the likes of Keegan Petersen (50) and Zubayr Hamza (46) as they posted 287/6 in reply to Sri Lanka’s 290 all out at the end of play on Day Two.
Stubbs’ ton came off 161 balls and he got to the three-figure mark in fashion with a four.
STUMPS | DAY 2 🚨— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 20, 2023
🇱![CDATA[]]>🇰 Sri Lanka 'A' 2⃣9⃣0⃣
🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 SA 'A' 2⃣8⃣7⃣/6⃣ after 80 overs (T. Stubbs 117 | K. Petersen 50)
🏏 SA 'A' trail by 3 runs
📸 SLC#SLAvSAA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/LZA3o1bcXl
Stubbs basically opened the batting for South Africa, with opener and captain Toni de Zorzi going out for a Golden Duck and fellow opener Matthew Breetzke (10) departing on 15/2.
That’s when Stubbs and Petersen got together to take the score to 138 before the latter fell.
Stubbs and Hamza took SA to 224/4 before the Warriors ace was trapped LBW by Vishwa Fernando (3/45).
When play resumes today, Kyle Verreynne (34*) and Beyers Swanepoel (4*) will be in the middle with SA just three runs away from overtaking the hosts’ total.