Manchester United will be hoping for a moerse injury boost ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League quarterfinal second leg in Sevilla. With the tie on a knife edge at 2-2, coach Erik ten Hag welcomed four ysters back to training on Wednesday, in the shape of Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, as well as in-form Marcel Sabitzer and Tyrell Malacia.

Top goalscorer Rashford is back from a groin injury after missing last week’s first leg and will be opening to continue his wilde form against La Liga team, where he has scored four times in as many trips to Spain this season. Let's finish the job in Seville 💪#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2023 Marcel Sabitzer, who scored both goals last week is also expected to return after missing Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton after pulling up during the warm-up. Set to return: Sabitzer, right With Lisandro Martinez suffering a season-ending injury against Sevilla last week and defensive partner Raphael Varane also a doubt after coming off with a problem, Shaw and Malacia will bolster the backline.