England coach Gareth Southgate plans to give Trent Alexander-Arnold more opportunities in midfield as his span prepares to host North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Monday night’s Euro 2024 qualifier.
Alexander-Arnold was at his creative best against Malta in his first international start for a year, scoring a long-range goal and playing a part in two others in Friday’s 4-0 win - leaving them with a perfect record after three Group C games.
And Southgate says of the Liverpool man: “I’ve got no questions in my head he can do it. “It’s just learning some nuances of the role, without the ball especially, but he’s very keen.
“Inevitably, a lot of what happens is going to be dependent on his club. The fact he’s been playing partly in there with the ball, albeit a bit deeper, has helped his transition.”
In simultaneous Group B action, France host Greece with Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps demanding a big win at the Stade de France before the break.
He says: “We’re going to do everything we can to finish the season on a high note on Monday.”
Selected Uefa 2024 qualifiers: Ireland v Gibraltar, Switzerland v Romania, Slovenia v Denmark, Turkey v Wales (all 8.45pm).