Alexander-Arnold was at his creative best against Malta in his first international start for a year, scoring a long-range goal and playing a part in two others in Friday’s 4-0 win - leaving them with a perfect record after three Group C games.

England coach Gareth Southgate plans to give Trent Alexander-Arnold more opportunities in midfield as his span prepares to host North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Monday night’s Euro 2024 qualifier.

And Southgate says of the Liverpool man: “I’ve got no questions in my head he can do it. “It’s just learning some nuances of the role, without the ball especially, but he’s very keen.

“Inevitably, a lot of what happens is going to be dependent on his club. The fact he’s been playing partly in there with the ball, albeit a bit deeper, has helped his transition.”

In simultaneous Group B action, France host Greece with Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps demanding a big win at the Stade de France before the break.