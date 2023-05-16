Cape Town Spurs boss Shaun Bartlett reckons he will have a tough time lifting his players after they missed out on automatic PSL promotion. After starting Sunday’s final day of the PSL Championship top of the table and needing a win over AmaTuks to seal their return to the top flight after five years, Spurs could only manage a 1-1 draw and were pipped to the title by Polokwane City.

It means Spurs have to contest a four-match, three-team mini-league to get to the Promised Land, kicking off on May 28 against Casric Stars. Full-time at Athlone Stadium.#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/ufbKw0KtJM — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) May 14, 2023 And Bartlett admits it will be a mission to get his charges up for the long haul. He tells SuperSport: “We have to keep our heads up and do it the hard way, which is through the playoffs