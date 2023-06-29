Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday completed the signing of creative midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester in a deal worth 40 million pounds (46.3m euros) plus add-ons.

Maddison began his career with Coventry City before joining Norwich City in January, 2016. He moved to Leicester in 2018 and in five seasons made 203 appearances, scored 55 goals and helped win the FA Cup. He scored 10 goals last season as Leicester were relegated from the Premier League

He has three England caps.

Official, confirmed. James Maddison has joined Tottenham on five year contract ⚪️✨ #THFC



Deal completed with Leicester on £40m fee. Second signing after Vicario. pic.twitter.com/3Wn8wxeTxL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Maddison's creativity will boost a Spurs squad that has lacked a player in his mould since Christian Eriksen left in 2020.