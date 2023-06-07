Ange Postecoglou will become the first Australian to coach in the English Premier League when he takes charge of Tottenham Hotspur from July 1. Spurs on Tuesday announced the appointment of the 57-year-old former Celtic coach, despite fans taking to social media to voice their concern about the appointment.

A statement released by Spurs reads: “Now that the season and all domestic cup competitions have concluded, we are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new first team head coach.” We are delighted to announce the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as our new Head Coach on a four-year contract 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 6, 2023 Chairman Daniel Levy expects Postecoglou to bring some attacking flair to his team, saying: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. “He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our club.