The biggest transfer saga of the offseason involving England captain Harry Kane, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur is believed to have come to an end on the eve of the new Premier League season on Thursday. With defending champions Manchester City and Burnley kicking off the new season at Turf Moor on Friday night and Spurs playing Brentford at 3pm in their first match on Sunday, reports emerged on Thursday that Spurs have agreed to sell their skipper to the Germans for £86m plus add-ons.

Bayern have been trying to sign the striker for months and had at least two previous bids rejected as they target a seventh Champions League title. Harry Kane has been given permission to travel complete medical tests ahead of Bayern move 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔴 #Kane



Bayern are increasingly confident to get Kane deal done on Friday — as positive final round of talks with player’s camp took place tonight.



It’s about final details now. pic.twitter.com/bLWTrDyIrC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023 Kane, 30, must now iron out final details, with Bayern believed to be tabling a five-year deal, before leaving his boyhood club. But new Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou said earlier in the week that he’s not going to paap about losing Kane.

⤵️ Watch live — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 10, 2023 The Aussie is quoted by the UK’s Evening Standard as saying: “I’ve always had these contingencies in my head anyway, whether it’s Harry [Kane] or anyone else, there’s no guarantee about anybody… “It’d be different maybe if it was my third or fourth year at the club, if we’d already established the way we play, established the squad and that was my major issue or only issue then maybe I’d be a little bit more obsessive about it. MIN GESPIN: Ange Postecoglu. “But right now, I’m trying to build a style of game... there’s so many things that are really important that I can’t be distracted by one or two other things.”

WEEKEND’S PREM FIXTURES Friday: Burnley v Manchester City (9pm). Saturday: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (1.30pm), Brighton v Luton Town, Bournemouth v West Ham, Sheffield United v Crystal Palace, Everton v Fulham (all 4pm), Newcastle v Aston Villa (6.30pm).