Bafana Bafana are out to put the fans back in the stands when they host DR Congo in a 5pm friendly on Tuesday at Orlando Stadium. With only 8 366 tickets reportedly sold for the 40 000-seater ground for the goalless draw against Namibia over the weekend, coach Hugo Broos, whose team is on a eight-match unbeaten run has vowed to bring back the big guns for the clash.

He says of the fans: “I want to play every game in front of a full stadium and I honestly I expected more spectators [against Namibia] because we had some good results. Our next friendly match, Tuesday 12th September @OrlandoStadium #ComeShowYourLove #BafanaPride @LeCoqSportif_SA @10bet_ZA @ENDURADESPORTS pic.twitter.com/ihlp0exLDd — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) September 11, 2023 “Maybe we have to play more good games before the public comes back to the stadium. “That will depend on us. If we’re not playing good games and winning, it’s difficult for supporters to come to the stadium.”

The DRC rock up in Mzansi on the back of a 2-0 weekend win over Sudan, which booked their place at next year’s Afcon. And with ysters like former Premier League stars Arthur Masuaku and Gael Kakuta and in-form Brentford striker Yoane Wissa possibly playing on Tuesday night, Broos says of the opposition: “Congo play another style - totally another style [to Namibia]...” Focal point: Lebogang Mothiba.Picture credit: Samuel Shivambu The Belgian adds of his team selection: “Those who were not on the pitch will be on the pitch. Not totally another team, but will be another team.”