Everton were docked points with immediate effect in November after being found to have breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to losses.

Everton have had their points deduction for a breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules reduced to six points from 10, the club and the Premier League announced on Monday.

The points deduction meant Everton dropped from 14th in the standings into the relegation zone with four points. The club filed an appeal against the initial deduction, which they labelled “wholly disproportionate and unjust”.

But yesterday the club released a statement reading: “Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect.”

The reduction means Everton move up to 15th in the standings with 25 points.