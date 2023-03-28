Rock bottom of their Afcon 2024 qualifying Group K, it’s now or never for Bafana Bafana against Liberia in Monrovia on Tuesday at 6pm. It’s a long way back for coach Hugo Broos and his span, having thrown away a 2-0 lead in Friday night’s damaging 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium.

After storming down the tunnel following the Lone Stars' last-gasp equaliser and refusing to fulfil his media obligations, Broos knows failure on Tuesday night could very well spell the end of his two-year tenure. Blaming his players' lack of energy and physical presence for Liberia's muscling their way back into the mix, the Belgian hinted that will freshening things up. Get physical: Hugo Broos He says: "There will be some changes that's for sure.