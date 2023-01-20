After years outside the title race talks, this Sunday at 6.30pm Arsenal host Manchester United in a Premier League “contenders clash” once more. In fact it will be the first time that the sides meet with Arsenal and United in a title tussle since 2007 - a year in which United chased down their rivals to lift the title.

But it’s been exactly 10 seasons since the Red Devils last tasted success when they won the league in 2012-13, with the Gunners’ droogte stretching back even further to 2003-04. It's getting tighter at the 🔝 pic.twitter.com/kUKTLNSYyN — Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2023 Once the big match of the season, Arsenal and United have watched Manchester City win five of the last nine trophies, Liverpool one, Leicester City one and Chelsea the other two. Now they are back fighting, as United - third on the log - are looking to reel in the log-leading Gunners again.

The only team to have beaten Arsenal to date this season, coach Erik ten Hag's team is keen to do the double on Mikel Arteta's manne following September's 3-1 home win. Casemiro has been crucial for @ManUtd this season



How will Erik ten Hag's team cope without him in #ARSMUN?



👉 https://t.co/rBL5x01Qst pic.twitter.com/wiO9MAPxXZ — Premier League (@premierleague) January 19, 2023 And despite losing midfield talisman Casemiro after he picked up a fifth caution in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, Ten Hag says: “Last time we beat Arsenal without Casemiro, so this time we have to do the same.” Suspended: Utd’s Casemiro Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arteta insists captain Martin Odegaard and his spanmaats must be oppit if they are to get revenge against the only team who have beaten them in the league to date.